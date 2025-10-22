Striking teachers picketing in Tauranga in 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner
Most Bay of Plenty schools will close tomorrow as primary and secondary teachers and support staff join the nationwide multi-union mega-strike.
Nurses, midwives, allied health staff and other healthcare workers, along with about 50 ACC workers, will also be among the morethan 8000 Bay of Plenty workers going on strike, impacting some services.
The strike was anticipated to be New Zealand’s biggest labour action in about 40 years.
Up to 100,000 people were set to walk off the job to fight for better pay and conditions, including safe staffing levels.
Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff told RNZ the mood of the striking workers was “frustration with a Government that is out of touch and doesn’t seem to value them or their work.”
Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi
New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaikiaki o Aotearoa
New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa
Post Primary Teachers Association Te Wehengarua.
Senior doctors and dentists from the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists will also join strikes elsewhere in the country.
Schools
A Ministry of Education spokesperson said most ofthe Bay of Plenty’s 163 primary, secondary and area schools would be closed. The region has about 58,000 students.
“We advise parents and caregivers to check with their local school for information on school closures.”
A list of schools closing during the full-day strike was not available.
Ngongotahā Primary School principal Eden Chapman, who is president of the Rotorua Principals’ Association, said many Rotorua schools would close, including his, but some were still offering limited supervision for tamariki whose parents had “absolutely no other childcare options”.
“That shows the aroha we have for our whānau and communities.
“No one wants to strike. The disruption to ākonga learning and whānau is the last thing we want.
“But the reality is that principals, teachers, support staff, learning support specialists, nurses, and other public workers are simply asking for the basics — to do their jobs effectively and safely, and to keep wages at least in line with inflation.”
He said it was frustrating to hear “ordinary public servants” accused of striking for political reasons.
“Being told to return to the bargaining table after months of non-productive negotiations is frankly insulting.”
Ōmokoroa No. 1 School principal Craig Pentecost said his school would close during the strike.
Pentecost, also the president of the Western Bay of Plenty Principals’ Association, said it was up to each school’s board of trustees to decide whether to close or stay open for student supervision reasons.
Ministry of Education secretary of education Ellen MacGregor-Reid called the decision to strike “disappointing” and said it would disrupt education for more than 850,000 learners nationwide.
“The strike action comes at a time when many secondary students are preparing to sit NCEA exams, and when we are finally starting to see improvements in student attendance. ”
MacGregor said the ministry was committed to achieving a settlement through good-faith bargaining, and the offers made were “strong and fair”.
