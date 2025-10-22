Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Mega-strike: Most Bay of Plenty schools to close, hospitals stay open

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Striking teachers picketing in Tauranga in 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

Striking teachers picketing in Tauranga in 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

Most Bay of Plenty schools will close tomorrow as primary and secondary teachers and support staff join the nationwide multi-union mega-strike.

Nurses, midwives, allied health staff and other healthcare workers, along with about 50 ACC workers, will also be among the more going on strike, impacting some services.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save