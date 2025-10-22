Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has called the planned action “a shame” and said he believed people were getting sick of unions “prioritising politics” over patients and pupils... ”

Who’s striking and where?

Strike events will be held in Tauranga’s Memorial Park and Rotorua’s Village Green from 11am to 1pm, with speeches and sign-waving.

In Tauranga, striking education workers plan to form a human wall along the edge of Memorial Park up 11th Ave to Cameron Rd.

Members of these unions are participating:

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaikiaki o Aotearoa

New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa

Post Primary Teachers Association Te Wehengarua.

Senior doctors and dentists from the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists will also join strikes elsewhere in the country.

Schools

A Ministry of Education spokesperson said most ofthe Bay of Plenty’s 163 primary, secondary and area schools would be closed. The region has about 58,000 students.

“We advise parents and caregivers to check with their local school for information on school closures.”

A list of schools closing during the full-day strike was not available.

Ngongotahā School principal Eden Chapman. Photo / Eden Chapman

Ngongotahā Primary School principal Eden Chapman, who is president of the Rotorua Principals’ Association, said many Rotorua schools would close, including his, but some were still offering limited supervision for tamariki whose parents had “absolutely no other childcare options”.

“That shows the aroha we have for our whānau and communities.

“No one wants to strike. The disruption to ākonga learning and whānau is the last thing we want.

“But the reality is that principals, teachers, support staff, learning support specialists, nurses, and other public workers are simply asking for the basics — to do their jobs effectively and safely, and to keep wages at least in line with inflation.”

He said it was frustrating to hear “ordinary public servants” accused of striking for political reasons.

“Being told to return to the bargaining table after months of non-productive negotiations is frankly insulting.”

Craig Pentecost, principal of Ōmokoroa No 1 School, is the new president of the Western Bay of Plenty Principals Association. Photo / Alex Cairns

Ōmokoroa No. 1 School principal Craig Pentecost said his school would close during the strike.

Pentecost, also the president of the Western Bay of Plenty Principals’ Association, said it was up to each school’s board of trustees to decide whether to close or stay open for student supervision reasons.

Ministry of Education secretary of education Ellen MacGregor-Reid called the decision to strike “disappointing” and said it would disrupt education for more than 850,000 learners nationwide.

Ministry of Education secretary of education Ellen MacGregor-Reid. Photo / Supplied

“The strike action comes at a time when many secondary students are preparing to sit NCEA exams, and when we are finally starting to see improvements in student attendance. ”

MacGregor said the ministry was committed to achieving a settlement through good-faith bargaining, and the offers made were “strong and fair”.

Health and hospitals

Health New Zealand chief executive Dr Dale Bramley said hospitals would remain open, including in Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatāne.

He estimated 6000 patients would be impacted by the strikes nationwide, with more than 900 elective admissions and 1300 first specialist appointments postponed.

Numbers on the Bay of Plenty impact would not be available until after the strike.

Hospitals, emergency departments and some community services would remain open, with a small number of staff providing “life-preserving” services.

“Health New Zealand is focused on maintaining safety for patients already in hospital and those needing emergency care,” he said.

Emergency department at Tauranga Hospital Photo / NZME

He urged the public to visit emergency departments only for “genuine” emergencies.

“Patients with non-urgent needs will face longer delays to be seen. Our crisis and acute mental health services will be open, but clinics will be closed and home visits will not go ahead.”

Bramley said these would be rescheduled as soon as possible. People should attend scheduled appointments unless contacted directly.

Non-emergency care patients should contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116. People with mental health needs could also call or text the mental health and addictions helpline on 1737.

Roads and public spaces

Tauranga City Council head of transport Mike Seabourne said there were no road closures but there may be delays where strike events were held.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said unions had not asked for any road closures, and the council had allowed them to use the Village Green.

“Our understanding is that several hundred people are expected to attend the strike and the organisers have made arrangements for parking with a nearby school.”

