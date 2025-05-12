Rotorua has planned a week of Matariki celebrations dubbed Matawiki, as it aims to become the place to be for the Māori New Year.
The city has a jam-packed schedule of events and activities, including a sacred dawn ceremony, drone show and live music.
This year’s theme, Matariki mā Puanga, is all about inclusion, embracing diversity, and celebrating together, tourism and economic development agency RotoruaNZ said in a statement.
Matariki adviser Mataia Keepa said Matariki – the Māori New Year – was a time to reflect on those who have passed, give thanks for the present, and plan for the future.