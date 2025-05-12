“Matariki was tied to the land, and those who occupied it initiated practices on how best to prepare.

“These traditions continue today, and all of these events in Rotorua help us connect through kai, kōrero, music and shared experience.”

Keepa said it was a beautiful time to be in the city, and particularly special to be able to share traditions with new generations, cultures, locals and manuhiri (visitors).

“Together, we are creating a new legacy around Matariki.”

The public holiday falls on June 20, but as Matariki is more than one day, Keepa gifted the name “Matawiki” to Rotorua, to acknowledge a full wiki (week) of connection, remembrance and celebration.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said Rotorua was fast becoming the top destination to celebrate Matariki.

“We really made a mark last year with a drone show on our Lakefront and we can’t wait to build on this for 2025.

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to support and promote all the incredible people and organisations in our community contributing to these memorable and powerful Matariki events in Rotorua.

Matariki highlights in Rotorua

Tohunga Tūmau Dinner – A five-course indigenous dining experience celebrating Māori cuisine, on June 13 at the Energy Events Centre.

– A five-course indigenous dining experience celebrating Māori cuisine, on June 13 at the Energy Events Centre. Aronui Arts Festival Drone Show – A captivating Matariki storytelling experience featuring drones and light displays on June 19 and 20 at the Rotorua Lakefront.

– A captivating Matariki storytelling experience featuring drones and light displays on June 19 and 20 at the Rotorua Lakefront. Rotorua Night Market – An expanded market with kai, crafts and stalls from past Aronui Māori Market vendors, alongside regular favourites, coinciding with the Drone Show on June 19 and 20 at the Rotorua Lakefront.

– An expanded market with kai, crafts and stalls from past Aronui Māori Market vendors, alongside regular favourites, coinciding with the Drone Show on June 19 and 20 at the Rotorua Lakefront. Ngāti Whakaue Hautapu – Iwi-led, traditional Matariki New Year ceremony held on the morning of June 20 at Whakatāhuna Ngaru, a specific land section of what is widely known as the Rotorua Lakefront.

– Iwi-led, traditional Matariki New Year ceremony held on the morning of June 20 at Whakatāhuna Ngaru, a specific land section of what is widely known as the Rotorua Lakefront. Matariki Hautapu Ceremony – A sacred dawn ceremony of remembrance, gratitude, and renewal, held on June 20 at Te Puia.

– A sacred dawn ceremony of remembrance, gratitude, and renewal, held on June 20 at Te Puia. Whānau Fun Day at Te Puia – An interactive celebration for the whole family with activities and entertainment on June 20 at Te Puia.

– An interactive celebration for the whole family with activities and entertainment on June 20 at Te Puia. Te Mātahi o te Tau featuring 1814 – Celebrate the Māori New Year with live music from 1814, supported by Jordyn with a Why and R67, on June 21 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

– Celebrate the Māori New Year with live music from 1814, supported by Jordyn with a Why and R67, on June 21 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Matariki Glow Show – A free, bilingual theatre performance for tamariki, on June 22 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

For more information on these events, visit rotoruanz.com/Matariki.