Markets@Twelve21 ready to breathe new life into Rotorua CBD

Julia Haira is working towards opening an indoor market on Pukuatua Street at the end of July. Photo / Andrew Warner

29 May, 2021 02:00 AM 3 minutes to read

A new indoor market which could provide more business opportunities and add extra vitality to Rotorua's CBD is set to open at the end of July.

The 52-stall community space Markets@Twelve21 - named for its location at 1221 Pukuatua St - offers small businesses affordable rates, electricity, Wi-Fi, and free monthly marketing campaigns.

Business unit manager Julia Haira said her aim was to support local business.

"We want to give small businesses access, to help them get their foot in the door of the commercial world and to stay in business for longer."

Haira hopes the market will include a cafe, and also provide an opportunity for business owners to network.

"We want to build a community together.

"This will be a space where businesses create buzz for each other."

Julia Haira envisions a community space where businesses create buzz for each other. Photo / Andrew Warner

The idea for Markets@ Twelve21 came from Robert Dew when his company Purple Onion New Zealand Investments Ltd was planning how best to use the building at 1221 Pukuatua St.

In his view, Dew said "conventional retail is dead".

"But at the same time, the internet by itself does not work in a total vacuum. People still want to go out, to look, to see."

Dew said the solution seemed "more than obvious".

"Everyone's been telling me Rotorua needs this."

Dew also recognised he would need someone to run this "business within the business".

He advertised for a manager. Then Dew met Haira.

"She's going to make it work," Dew said.

"It's a project she's got her teeth sunk into."

For Haira, Markets@Twelve21 was the springboard she needed after a long journey.

"It aligns completely with my reason for existing," Haira said.

"It feels like the last eight years have led up to this."

Haira's dream for a different way to do small business started back in 2013, when she was working in Auckland for Flight Centre.

"I would walk around on my lunch break and I kept seeing stores close.

"That's when I started thinking about centralising retail, about hybrid online and physical stores."

Haira believes Markets@Twelve21 could breathe new life into the CBD between the Rotorua Central shopping centre, and Eat Streat.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick wishes the indoor market every success. Photo / File

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the indoor market "sounds like a great innovation".

"[The markets] may provide a good opportunity for some of our local business entrepreneurs and start-ups," Chadwick said.

"The ongoing development and revitalisation of our inner city is a key component of economic recovery initiatives council is working on with stakeholders.

"We welcome new thinking and ventures that will contribute to that and to our local economy in general.

"I look forward to seeing how this progresses and wish them every success."

Markets@Twelve21 has scheduled its grand opening for July 31.