The image in question was an NZME photo, which Hobson’s Pledge used without permission or purchasing. NZME, publisher of the Rotorua Daily Post, confirmed it approached Hobson’s Pledge asking it to take down the image for copyright reasons, which it did.
Hobson’s Pledge later reposted the same quotes attached to a different image of Tapsell, this time from the Rotorua Lakes Council website. It also accused Tapsell of using a copyright complaint to avoid a “difficult” conversation.
A binding poll on Rotorua’s three-seat Māori ward will take place alongside Rotorua Lakes Council elections for mayor, councillors and community boards in October. Tapsell is seeking re-election as mayor.
Across the country, referendums on Māori wards will be held across 42 councils - 37 local and five regional.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.