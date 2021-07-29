Māori mental health service to roll out in Rotorua and Taupō

Associate minister of health (Maori Health) Peeni Henare. Photo / NZME

A new kaupapa Māori primary mental health and addiction service is set to roll out across Rotorua and Taupō.

Poutama Ora would be the first point of contact for people experiencing mild to moderate mental distress or addiction issues.

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare said the service would improve outcomes and equity for Māori.

In Rotorua, the service will be delivered by Te Arawa Whānau Ora Charitable Trust and Korowai Aroha Charitable Trust. Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust will deliver the service in Taupō.

Peeni met with providers of Poutama Ora today.

"People receiving support in a culturally safe and inclusive way are much more likely to have a positive experience and better results. That's why I'm pleased to join in the celebrations of this new dedicated kaupapa Māori service," Peeni said.

The service will use cultural methodologies such pūrākau (mythological traditions) and culturally relevant activities to identify, understand and address mental distress and addiction issues.

An example was the Tāne Ora 'Command of the waka' programme, which was launched on Lake Ōkareka during the minister's visit.

"I am pleased to witness what modern-day mental health and addiction support looks like for Māori," Henare said.

"These services appreciate the importance of heritage in the journey to wellbeing and make that accessible to tangata whaiora Māori who may need support."

Poutama Ora was being funded through the Government's $455 million investment to increase access to, and choice of, mental health and addiction services in primary and community settings.

Within the funding for kaupapa Māori primary mental health and addiction services, there was the allocation for established Māori providers with well-developed infrastructure and services – the Tuakana stream.

A second stream of funding, the Teina stream, was an "incubator" for new or smaller Māori providers with propositions that are developed, but would benefit from further support.

Key milestones for the Access and Choice programme (as of the end of May 2021) include:

• More than 152,000 sessions delivered across Māori, Pacific and youth community-based services and general practice sites;

• Around 60 fulltime equivalent roles contracted to delivered kaupapa Māori services, with recruitment still under way;

• Youth services available in 15 district health board areas;

• Pacific services available in 7 district health board areas;

• 16 district health board areas now have GP clinics with dedicated mental health and addiction workers (through the Integrated Primary Mental Health and Addiction service).