Linda Munn, who helped design the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, but says one week a year “doesn’t cut it”. "It’s daily, it’s lifelong, it’s revolutionary. Photo / Te Rawhitiroa Bosch
Te reo is more than just words, says Māori artist Linda Munn.
“It’s how we think, how we mourn, how we fight. You lose the reo, you lose the map home.”
Munn, the sole living designer of the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, has spoken about the endurance of the Māori languageto mark the start of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.
This year marks 50 years of Māori Language Week, which runs from September 15 to September 20.
The theme of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, “ake ake ake”, translates to “a forever language”.
Munn said: “Language is the cord to our tīpuna. You cut the cord, you cut us off. Reo holds our mātauranga (knowledge), our humour, our karakia (prayer), our rage, our love. It’s not just words. It’s how we think, how we mourn, how we fight. You lose the reo, you lose the map home.”
Fifty years of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori have been “huge and hilarious”.
“You used to get side-eye just for saying ‘kia ora’ at the dairy. Now, half the country’s singing waiata at work. That’s a win.”
Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori has “opened the floodgates”.
But one week a year “doesn’t cut it”, said Munn.
“It’s daily, it’s lifelong, it’s revolutionary. Te Wiki lit the fire, but we’ve got to keep feeding it.”
Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori started Māori Language Day in 1972 and became Māori Language Week in 1975.
For Munn, the Māori language exists beyond words, influencing her work as an artist.
Te Kore is the nothingness, the void, from which Te Pō (the darkness) originated and became Te Ao Mārama, the light.
Munn said the flag spoke Māori. Her language gave the design a heartbeat.
“Symbols without reo are just decorations. Symbols with reo are declarations.”
David Taui, owner of Damel Traffic Management, took to the roads earlier this year with te reo Māori stop-go signs to bring the language “front and centre”.
“We were teaching the language, not just to the overseas travellers, but our own iwi travellers. It’s important for the language to survive if it’s seen more.”
The incorporation of colours and symbols helped get the message across. “taihoa” translates to wait, and “haere” means go. These words, accompanied by the associated colours and symbols, ensured everybody could understand.