Waikato kapa haka group Taniwharau celebrated 50 years at the same time.

Maxwell said it was through cultural performance and Kiingi Tūheitia’s mother, Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, that their friendship grew.

One particularly stand-out memory was watching Taniwharau at the 1981 Te Matatini, in which Tūheitia stood front row.

Maxwell said there was a longstanding friendly rivalry.

“They cried with joy when they won, we cried because we lost,” he joked.

”He was a good cultural performer.”

Kiingi Tūheitia is welcomed onto Houmaitawhiti Marae at Okere Falls, near Rotorua, shortly after his coronation in 2006. Photo / Alan Gibson

Maxwell said he was aware Tūheitia was “going in for a bit of heart surgery” and, while he prayed and hoped it would be okay, he was now confronted with the sad news.

”My heart goes out to his dear wife Te Atawhai and their children and mokopuna.

”I was quite stunned when I heard the news this morning [Friday]. He really did care about our people and took up the role. A gentle humble soul.

“We are all deeply saddened by his passing.”

Maxwell said the strength of their friendship was shown when Tūheitia visited him after the death of his wife, Atareta, in 2007.

He was glad to have caught up with him and his family recently, including at a dinner before the coronation anniversary celebrations.

”We could smile and catch up on the good old days.”

Kiingi Tūheitia and Rotorua Lakes councillor Trevor Maxwell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi) were longstanding friends.

Maxwell said Te Arawa was connected to Tainui through Ngāti Pikiao – te ure tārewa – the “link to the Kiingitanga”.

Ngāti Pikiao welcomed the newly crowned Tūheitia to Rotorua during his first official visit outside his rohe in 2006.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the community was “deeply saddened” by the news.

The Rotorua community acknowledged the leadership Tūheitia provided to Māori and the wider country.

”Kiingi Tūheitia was solutions-focused and in recent divisive times encouraged unity.

“His compassion and care towards others will continue to be the legacy he was known and respected for.”

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.