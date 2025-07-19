Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Māori and Pasifika identity sets Rotorua Boys’ High students apart on Ivy League applications

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Rotorua Boys’ High School old boy Koan Hemana is a third-year neuroscience student at Harvard University.

Rotorua Boys’ High School old boy Koan Hemana is a third-year neuroscience student at Harvard University.

For two Rotorua Boys’ High School old boys, embracing their Māori and Pasifika identity has been key to standing out in the highly competitive world of Ivy League university admissions.

Koan Hemana is a third-year neuroscience student at Harvard University, and Jared Lasike, who was the school’s 2024 head boy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save