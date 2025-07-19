“The typical make-up of a person over there doesn’t come from a place like Rotorua Boys’,” he said.

“I meet boys who come from long, long lines of families who have been to [Harvard] before.

“They go to nice private schools beforehand that feed into Harvard and [it’s] treated as a stepping stone.”

University of Auckland biomedical student Lasike agreed, adding that coming from Rotorua, outside of New Zealand’s main centres, had given him an edge over other applicants.

Lasike was one of five students to win a Te Ara a Kupe Beaton scholarship, helping him get into Harvard and Princeton.

He said being from Rotorua was “something really interesting”, allowing admission officers to “understand who you are” and “feel like they’ve already met you at home”.

For Hemana, the first six months at Harvard were a “pretty huge culture shock”.

His schedule varied, taking courses in everything from ancient Greek literature to Buddhist philosophy, though his major was in neuroscience. He also played rugby and joined other clubs, reflecting the American emphasis on extracurriculars.

Hemana said his future endeavours after university were still unfolding and he planned to use his final year of studies to figure it out, as long as “Trump doesn’t decide to kick me out”.

In June, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending entry for international students participating in study or exchange programmes at Harvard. Hemana said the political situation, while stressful, hadn’t affected his day-to-day life, and he trusted there were people working hard to mitigate the situation.

He hoped it wouldn’t deter others from applying.

Hemana said his journey was “nothing new”, with other past students paving the way before him. He was the 10th student from Rotorua Boys’ High to attend Harvard.

He said the Harvard experience shouldn’t be just for a handful of people. He would like it to be “something that is part of our culture too”.

He said many, like himself, never imagined they’d end up at Harvard, but what united students at Harvard was a shared passion for their goals and a willingness to give things a go.

Looking ahead, Lasike said he was excited about the possibilities an Ivy League education would open for him.

“There is so much opportunity,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to being surrounded by people on the cutting edge”.

Principal and former Rotorua Boys’ High head boy John Kendal said stories like Hemana’s and Lasike’s were a powerful reminder of what was possible for students.

Kendal said it was “neat” to hear their Māori and Pasifika backgrounds were their “point of difference”.

