University of Auckland biomedical student Lasike agreed, adding that coming from Rotorua, outside of New Zealand’s main centres, had given him an edge over other applicants.
Lasike was one of five students to win a Te Ara a Kupe Beaton scholarship, helping him get into Harvard and Princeton.
He said being from Rotorua was “something really interesting”, allowing admission officers to “understand who you are” and “feel like they’ve already met you at home”.
For Hemana, the first six months at Harvard were a “pretty huge culture shock”.
His schedule varied, taking courses in everything from ancient Greek literature to Buddhist philosophy, though his major was in neuroscience. He also played rugby and joined other clubs, reflecting the American emphasis on extracurriculars.
Hemana said his future endeavours after university were still unfolding and he planned to use his final year of studies to figure it out, as long as “Trump doesn’t decide to kick me out”.
In June, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending entry for international students participating in study or exchange programmes at Harvard. Hemana said the political situation, while stressful, hadn’t affected his day-to-day life, and he trusted there were people working hard to mitigate the situation.
Principal and former Rotorua Boys’ High head boy John Kendalsaid stories like Hemana’s and Lasike’s were a powerful reminder of what was possible for students.
Kendal said it was “neat” to hear their Māori and Pasifika backgrounds were their “point of difference”.
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.