A car crashed into a parked car in Rotorua last night. Photo / File

A man is appearing in court today after crashing into a parked car.

A police spokeswoman said a car crashed into a parked car on Eruera St about 12.10am and continued to drive.

A man, 31, was found near Government Gardens and taken into custody.

He will appear in Rotorua District Court today for breach of bail and excess breath alcohol.