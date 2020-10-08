Man charged with accosting runner in Rotorua's Puarenga Park appears in court

Rongopai Pene in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A man accused of following a woman while she went running in Rotorua's Puarenga Park has appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

facing a charge of accosting a woman on a walking track on September 21 knowing his conduct was likely reasonably to frighten the woman.

He is also charged with three counts of burglary including entering a building on Pukuatua St on September 27, entering a building on Elizabeth St on September 25 and entering a building on Lytton St on September 21.

Pene's lawyer, Alistair Burns, asked for the case to be adjourned before pleas were entered.

Judge Louis Bidois remanded Pene in custody to reappear on October 27.