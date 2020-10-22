Man charged: Injured police staff recovering at home after incident

Rotorua police station custody block. Photo / File

A Rotorua man has been charged in relation to an incident which left two police staff seriously injured in Rotorua.

They were allegedly hurt after a man became aggressive about 11.40am yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The injured staff were taken to Rotorua Hospital for treatment.

In relation to the incident, a 31-year-old man remains in custody and has been charged with injuring with intent to injure and resisting police.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today, she said.

The police spokeswoman said the two staff injured during the incident were released from hospital last night and are now recovering at home.

They will now take some time off to recuperate before returning to work, she said.