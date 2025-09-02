Advertisement
Man accused of causing toddler’s death in Mamaku crash pleads not guilty

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Sakura Hall, 2, died in a crash at Mamaku on May 22.

A man accused of drugged driving causing a 2-year-old girl’s death near Mamaku in May has retained name suppression for now.

The man appeared in the Rotorua District Court today and pleaded not guilty to drugged driving causing the death of Sakura Hall.

It was alleged he had nearly

