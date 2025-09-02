Sakura Hall, 2, died in a crash at Mamaku on May 22.

A man accused of drugged driving causing a 2-year-old girl’s death near Mamaku in May has retained name suppression for now.

The man appeared in the Rotorua District Court today and pleaded not guilty to drugged driving causing the death of Sakura Hall.

It was alleged he had nearly three times the high-risk level of cannabis in his blood.

His lawyer, Andy Hill, said he had not received full disclosure, or evidence, from the police yet, including the serious crash report.

Hill said the not guilty plea was not an indication of how the case might proceed, but he needed all the information before his client could make an informed decision.