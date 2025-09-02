Sakura was a passenger in a vehicle allegedly driven by the accused when it collided with the back of a Rotorua Lakes Council Smart Environmental rubbish truck on Dansey Rd shortly before 8am on May 22.
A charging document supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post alleged a blood sample taken from the man after the crash, contained evidence of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. It alleged the concentration of THC was 8 nanograms per millilitre of blood. The legally defined high-risk level is 3 nanograms.
The Land Transport Act 1998 charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine of $20,000.
Sakura was five weeks from her third birthday when she died.
Her uncle, Jesse Tamm, said in a statement at the time that the circumstances of her death were “too heartbreaking to comprehend”.
The statement said she was a vibrant spirit with a gentle heart and bright future.
It said her death left her family in deep shock and sorrow.
