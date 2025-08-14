Advertisement
Man in court accused over drugged-driving death of toddler Sakura Hall at Mamaku

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Sakura Hall, 2, died in a crash at Mamaku on May 22.

A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court charged with drugged driving causing the death of a 2-year-old girl at Mamaku.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, has not entered a plea to a charge of drugged driving causing the death of Sakura Hall.

It is

