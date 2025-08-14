A charging document supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post said it is alleged that a blood specimen, taken after the crash, contained evidence of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. It is alleged that the blood concentration of THC was 8 nanograms per millilitre of blood. The legally defined high-risk level is 3 nanograms.

The charge is brought under the Land Transport Act 1998 and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine of $20,000.

The man appeared before Judge Dean Blair via audio-visual link.

Duty lawyer Dafydd Malcolm asked for interim suppression until a lawyer could be assigned.

Judge Blair said interim suppression would remain until the man’s next appearance, due on September 2.

He commented that there could not be an expectation that name suppression could “float on”, and the assigned lawyer would need to address the grounds for continued suppression at the September 2 hearing.

“There is my decision in what is a tragic and difficult situation,” Judge Blair said.

The man was remanded on bail.

Sakura was only five weeks from her third birthday when she died.

Her uncle, Jesse Tamm, said in a statement at the time that the circumstances of her death were “too heartbreaking to comprehend”.

The statement, on behalf of Sakura’s maternal side of the family, said she was a vibrant spirit who had a gentle heart and bright future.

It said her life was “cut short in an instant”, and her death left her family in deep shock and sorrow.

