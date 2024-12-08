Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Machete, tools allegedly used in Rotorua liquor store robbery

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested one person after a liquor store was allegedly robbed by people with weapons in Rotorua.

Police said they were called to Old Taupo Rd about 9.40pm on Sunday following reports that several people had entered the store, one person armed with a machete and others with various tools.

The group allegedly stole items including alcohol and tobacco before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

One of the people allegedly involved was found at an address with a machete and items stolen from the robbery.

Police said a 17-year-old was due to appear in the Rotorua Youth Court today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police said no one was injured but those involved were “understandably shaken”.

“There is no place for this activity in our community and we are working hard to identify and locate the others involved,” a statement from police said.

Any information that may help identify the people involved or help the investigation can be given to police online or over the phone at 105, referencing file number: 241209/7554.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.




Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post