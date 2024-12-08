Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested one person after a liquor store was allegedly robbed by people with weapons in Rotorua.

Police said they were called to Old Taupo Rd about 9.40pm on Sunday following reports that several people had entered the store, one person armed with a machete and others with various tools.

The group allegedly stole items including alcohol and tobacco before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

One of the people allegedly involved was found at an address with a machete and items stolen from the robbery.

Police said a 17-year-old was due to appear in the Rotorua Youth Court today.