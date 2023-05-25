Living in the Bay of Plenty has its perks, but one aspect residents have come to dread is the state of our roads.

With consistent rainfall throughout the past year, we have witnessed slips closing roads, homes being damaged and widespread flooding wreaking havoc.

Unfortunately, our roads have not emerged unscathed from the relentless wet, leaving us with a dire pothole problem.

It’s not just limited to the Bay of Plenty though, with other parts of the North Island like Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel, Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay sharing the same problem.

While roadworks are under way to repair the damage, perhaps it’s time to consider some out-of-the-box solutions.

Over 10 days in May, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency received 33 complaints about potholes in the Bay of Plenty, with all drivers requesting compensation for vehicle damage.

Drivers such as Welcome Bay’s Michael Kelly and Tauranga Direct Rd resident and Rotorua commuter Sylvia Warmerdam have experienced first-hand the costly consequences of hitting these road craters.

Despite repairs following heavy rainfall, many temporary fixes are short-lived, leaving frustrated drivers to face the same hazards repeatedly.

It’s a cycle that seems difficult to break.

With the rainfall turning our roads into obstacle courses, I cannot help but wonder if there are alternative solutions.

Rain and potholes are a consistent issue on New Zealand roads. Photo / Alex Cairns

While roadworks and repairs are necessary, we should consider looking beyond conventional methods and innovative approaches to transportation that rely less on-road use altogether.

I can’t help but envision a Jetsons-like future where jetpacks whisk us safely above the troubled terrain.

Picture yourself soaring through the air, free from the constraints of damaged roads and endless traffic jams.

Using jetpacks is, of course, a whimsical and unrealistic suggestion.

Instead, we should focus on more practical ways to address road conditions in the Bay of Plenty and the wider North Island.

This could involve intensifying road maintenance efforts, investing in innovative road materials designed to withstand heavy rain, or implementing a more proactive approach to pothole detection and repair.

Many potholes reappear in the same places, so there may be an element of predictability we can take advantage of.

With El Niño forecast this winter, meaning less rain, perhaps our roads will get some rest from the downpours.

While we can dream about futuristic alternatives like jetpacks, it’s essential that the Government and roading authorities explore more feasible solutions — especially when you consider the effects of climate change and more turbulent weather.

By prioritising road maintenance, using new road materials and adopting more proactive strategies, we can work towards a future where our roads are safe, reliable, and capable of withstanding challenging weather conditions.

Until then, let’s hope for sunnier days and smoother travels.