Luke Kirkness: How to make a difference tackling food waste in New Zealand and save money

Luke Kirkness
3 mins to read
Kate Meads is a Katikati local who educates Kiwis on food and packaging waste. Kate runs workshops and masterclasses on minimising household waste, and shares her top five tips to tackle food waste.

Opinion

Throwing away food not only hurts our wallets, but our planet too.

Food waste is a big contributor to carbon emissions and in turn, exacerbates climate change.

Meanwhile, New Zealand families lose because they bin uneaten food, which adds up to $3.1 billion worth of food wasted nationwide.

