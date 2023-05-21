Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Cost of living crisis: New Zealand households wasting over $1500 a year on uneaten food

Luke Kirkness
By
5 mins to read
Kate Meads is a Katikati local who educates Kiwis on food and packaging waste. Kate runs workshops and masterclasses on minimising household waste, and shares her top five tips to tackle food waste.

New Zealand households lose over $1500 a year by binning uneaten food but a Bay of Plenty waste education expert says it’s easy to save money and live more sustainably at the same time.

A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times