Vicky, 93, shares some of the things that make her happy. Photo / Supplied

There was love, cheer, and sharing of stories in the air this week at Rotorua retirement village Arvida Glenbrae.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, residents were asked questions such as “What are the things you love the most”, and they then put their responses on signs to share.

Arvida Glenbrae operations manager Maria Jay says everything they do at the village is about sharing stories.

“We understand our residents better when we know about their background, their history, their likes and dislikes – it’s a really important part of Arvida’s wellness approach called ‘The Attitude of Living Well’.

“The unique stories they share help us to care and support them.”

She says Arvida Glenbrae’s activities team came up with the idea of making signs, and now it has become something the retirement village does on special occasions.

“We last did it at Christmas time and asked our residents questions and for their advice.”

Maria says they have a display board up in the Care Centre for the signs, and photos were also sent out in a newsletter to families and put on Arvida Glenbrae’s Facebook page.

“When our residents reflect on their lives, we can all learn so much. The truths they share can sometimes be funny, sometimes serious - but always insightful.”

Annette, 82, and Vicky, 93, were two of the residents who made signs for Valentine’s Day. Annette shared her wonderful husband and marriage of 60 happy years as being what she loved the most, and Vicky shared that some of the things that made her happy were visits from her daughter, the arts, and looking at her paintings.

