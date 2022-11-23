Lady luck has struck Murupara and Rotorua.
The winning second-division tickets, sold at Four Square Murupara and Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Postshop, pulled in $16,771 each in last night’s live draw.
Twenty players won second division nationwide.
Three Lotto players from Northland and Auckland won $333,333 each in Lotto First Division.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores or MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.
Hunters Plaza Lotto - Auckland
Four Square St Heliers - Auckland
Edmonton Stationery & Lotto - Auckland
Drury Lane Lotto Superette - Auckland
New World Waiuku - Auckland
MyLotto (x5) - Auckland
MyLotto -Waikato
Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Postshop - Rotorua
Four Square Murupara - Murupara
MyLotto - Hawke’s Bay
Plaza Lotto -Palmerston North
New World Newtown -Wellington
Pak N Save Riccarton - Christchurch
Countdown Rolleston - Christchurch
MyLotto -Christchurch
MyLotto - Otago