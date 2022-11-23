Twenty players won second division in last night's draw. Photo / NZME

Lady luck has struck Murupara and Rotorua.

The winning second-division tickets, sold at Four Square Murupara and Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Postshop, pulled in $16,771 each in last night’s live draw.

Twenty players won second division nationwide.

Three Lotto players from Northland and Auckland won $333,333 each in Lotto First Division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores or MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.





Hunters Plaza Lotto - Auckland

Four Square St Heliers - Auckland

Edmonton Stationery & Lotto - Auckland

Drury Lane Lotto Superette - Auckland

New World Waiuku - Auckland

MyLotto (x5) - Auckland

MyLotto -Waikato

Ngongotaha Books Lotto & Postshop - Rotorua

Four Square Murupara - Murupara

MyLotto - Hawke’s Bay

Plaza Lotto -Palmerston North

New World Newtown -Wellington

Pak N Save Riccarton - Christchurch

Countdown Rolleston - Christchurch

MyLotto -Christchurch

MyLotto - Otago



