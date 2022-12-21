Lotto win for Rotorua punter

Someone in Rotorua has a lucky winning Lotto ticket. Photo / NZME

A Rotorua Lotto player has won $17,580 in Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning ticket was bought from Westend Dairy and Post Shop.

The winning punter is one of 12 Lotto players who won second division.

Another two players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $24,347. These tickets were bought at Frankton Pharmacy in Hamilton and on MyLotto to a player from Gisborne.

If anyone thinks they might be the lucky winner, they should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.