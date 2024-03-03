A Lotto player who bought their ticket online in Rotorua has won Lotto’s second division.
Eleven people nationwide each won $28,113 in last night’s live draw.
The winning ticket was bought via MyLotto in Rotorua.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Fresh Choice Epsom - Auckland
MyLotto (x4) - Auckland
MyLotto - Rotorua
MyLotto - Wellington
Countdown Springlands - Blenheim
Culverden Four Square - Culverden
MyLotto - Otago
Windsor Stationery & Lotto - Invercargill
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.