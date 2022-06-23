Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Longer than usual wait times as Lakes District Health Board emergency departments under pressure

Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

Those needing the emergency departments at Rotorua and Taupō Hospital can expect longer than usual wait times.

"Our Emergency Departments at both Rotorua and Taupō hospitals are currently under significant pressure," Lakes District Health Board said in a statement today.

"If you need to come in you will be seen, but please be aware there may be a longer wait than usual.

"Our staff are working as hard as they can."

Lakes DHB thanked the public for their understanding.