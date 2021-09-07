Lockdown running and generosity gives back to Rotorua community

Solangel Balmer is all smiles with a pack of goodies. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's Clare Jessep says running 130km during lockdown was worth it.

From completing 10km a day during alert level 4 as part of her Running for Hope Rotorua campaign, nearly $1000 was raised.

This meant she has been able to show support and appreciation to essential workers and people in the community, on behalf of the community.

She has been gifting essential workers with goodies from local businesses.

"With the money I was able to purchase from businesses that usually donate to Running for Hope Rotorua.

"It has been nice to repay the blessing to them and bless community at the same time."

Clare says it's important to recognise essential workers because they have had to adjust to changes in the way they do their job.

"Many of these essential workers are dealing with people who are going through stress like this lovely nurse. Some of our supermarket workers are dealing with people who are not so kind."

She says the businesses that have supported Running for Hope for more than four years every month are Brew Bar, Zippys Cafe, Ems Flowergal Florist and Polynesian Spa.

Local nurse Gaye France with some goodies. Photo / Supplied

Clare was pleased to able to bless Osbornes Funeral Directors too.

She says because of people kindly donating to the cause during lockdown, she was able to give five bunches of flowers to Osbornes Funeral Directors to acknowledge families who had lost loved ones.

"Losing someone close to you is hard enough, but to lose someone and to have your grief put on hold, and not feel the comfort of all your loved ones and support of friends, now that's even harder."

She says Covid-19 will never rob us of the freedom to be kind.

"Thanks Rotorua and those not even from this town who believe in acknowledging journeys.

"I am absolutely humbled to do this mahi but could not do it without you."

Every time she did 10km during lockdown she documented it on the Running for Hope Rotorua Facebook page.

Running for Hope Rotorua is a Facebook page with a focus on running and how it is beneficial for people with depression.

On there, Clare does a running blog and shares the highs and lows of her running journey.

As part of this campaign, she also normally gets nominations and gives out a pamper pack each month to someone who needs a pick-me-up.

They are usually given out to acknowledge life events such as death, divorce, loss of jobs or risk of depression.

Clare says running has a dramatic impact on your brain chemistry and it puts the power back in your hands in dealing with life stressors.

"It's my happy place and no one can ever take that away from you. Running makes me feel incredibly strong mentally."

She says she loves that Running for Hope is owned by community, and is about people and their journeys, as well as that out of a dark time in her life many lives were now being touched by compassion.

"We all want to be heard sometime and we all want to know that out of pain can come incredible purpose. People are at the very centre of this kaupapa. Running for Hope Rotorua is about connection, compassion and community."