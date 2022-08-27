Local Focus: Trevor Maxwell on Candidate Camera

Housing and Three Waters top priorities for Māori Ward candidate Trevor Maxwell.

Trevor Maxwell's views about crime, climate, emergency housing

Long-standing councillor Trevor Maxwell says Three Waters and housing are the big issues ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

"We cannot ever have again the situation where 5000 people were poisoned in Havelock North," he said on Three Waters.

"It's something we have to do."

Maxwell also supports co-governance for the council, saying it's already working in the region.

On motels being used for emergency housing, Maxwell said it was better than "what we had before with people living in Kuirau Park or Government Gardens".

The retention of the Te Arawa partnership will also be a priority for the Rotorua Māori Ward candidate.