



Dozens of kittens and puppies in Rotorua are looking for their forever home - but they are not alone, as SPCAs around the country brace for an influx of animals over summer.

SPCA Rotorua branch manager Lynne Gillies said: “Breeding like rabbits is not just associated with rabbits, cats are the same.”

The branch is already at full capacity with its rescued dogs, and is approaching full capacity with kittens and cats. Last month it took in more than 80 kittens - more than ever.

Gillies believes the problem comes from the flow-on effects of lockdowns and rising living costs.

“The cost of living is impacting,” she said. “They can’t afford to get their animals desexed and things like that. We’re seeing a large increase in the numbers we’re seeing.

“When we had that six-week lockdown, people got dogs because they were home and they were working from home, and now that we’re starting to get back to normal, they’re out of the home. The cost of living has gone through the roof and it’s expensive to own a pet - and it’s one of the first things that goes in someone’s budget, animal care.”

Gillies is urging people to think twice before gifting a fluffy friend for Christmas.

“You have to know that someone wants that as a present. It’s a living thing. They become part of the family.

“You wouldn’t buy a baby and give it to someone.

“And does the person that you are gifting it to really want it as a gift? It shouldn’t be a surprise gift.

“If that’s what they want, you could involve them in the process of the adoption or buying wherever you’re getting the animal from.”

Gillies said many people are not aware that SPCAs are not able to rehome all animals, and in fact only intervene in cases of animal welfare.

“Our main aim is the welfare of animals. We can’t take healthy strays or owner surrenders. We don’t have the capacity or the funding. We’re not here just to be a dumping ground for unwanted animals.”

Gillies’ advice to people is to try fostering an animal first, to be sure the addition is the right fit.

“We’ve had a lot of people that have taken on fostering and then decided to keep them. For a lot of people, it’s a way of having an animal without [committing], and knowing that there could be an end date, that at any time we will take them back if it’s not working out. We provide everything - food and bedding, and moral support and vet visits if needed.”

She added that fostering not only lightens the load of the centres but benefits the four-legged friends coming through their doors.

“It’s good for the animals to be out of the shelter environment and experiencing a normal life as much as possible. You know, families with kids, if they get puppies and kittens - it’s the best thing for these animals.”