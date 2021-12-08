Local Focus: Real Talk for real-life stories

Pania Te Paiho reveals a deeper side in the book Real Talk.

Wāhine Toa Hunting founder Pania Te Paiho consulted a matakite (clairvoyant) before joining the Real Talk mental-health speaker series.

Real Talk is a family-run business aimed at helping Māori cope with traumatic experiences, with high-profile people sharing how they survived through a series of speaking events.

Te Paiho teaches women how to hunt and gather their own food.

She says the need for wāhine to hunt and gather has grown along with the numbers of solo mothers, but her kaupapa is more than just getting food.

Along with the other well-known tane Māori and women Te-Paiho revealed a deeper side of herself in the Real Talk speaker series, which is now the basis of the Real Talk book.

Te Paiho says the matakite persuaded her to return to Porirua, where she grew up.

"You are now those kids, those same kids that are having all those problems and all that trauma.

"You are them, but you've come through it the other side, you need to go back and show them it's going to be alright."

Te Paiho says she has battled with depression for much of her life and wants to share her whakaaro with others on a similar hikoi.

"For myself, I'm very aware of my triggers when it comes to depression.

"I'll be getting really ridiculously tired and getting short.

"My mind gets cloudy.

"That's when I'm like, 'Right, you need to take moments now'.

"You need to go and proactively figure it out because not everything works for everybody.

"Mine is to go into the bush and just walk around.

"So, I'll go over into the Urewera and just walk around and sit down and focus my mauri into the ground and just clear it out.

"And just really put your life into perspective.

"You are one tiny drop in a giant forest.

"You're okay and these 24 hours are going to pass and then there's going to be another 24 hours, you are going to be fine."

The Real Talk speaker series is planned to continue in 2022.

Where to get help

● Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

● Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

● Youth services: (06) 3555 906

● Youthline: 0800 376 633

● Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

● Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

● Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

● Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

● Helpline: 1737

● Anxiety Helpline: 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111