Local Focus: Conan O'Brien on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for O'Brien's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions

More funding and better leadership at council level is needed to address the increasing challenges of emergency housing, according to general ward candidate Conan O'Brien.

"There's been too many holes and gaps for too long and we can't afford to keep going the way we're going," he said.

When asked about co-governance for council, O'Brien says "virtually every single person ... has a different interpretation for themselves on what they consider co-governance". He is generally against it, but does see "a very important role for Te Arawa in moving this town forward".

The candidate also strongly opposes Three Waters.

"For it to be taken off us without any input or democratic vote ... I'm totally against the way the Government has gone about it," he said.

And in the quickfire questions, O'Brien says he prefers public transport and if he were running for government, he would go with the National Party.