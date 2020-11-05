"It was something new for us," he said. "Going to a business awards - but it was really exciting and fun for our staff because they're the ones who have been doing a lot of the hard yards too - facilitators and stuff like that - but really enjoyable.

"I caught up with a few old friends that I went to school with and saw that they were in business, so it was good," he said.

Gym Member Suzie Cooper had no doubt why the popular boxing and fitness centre was a winning business. She said she voted for Rotovegas because they were the best gym she had been to locally.

"It's more than just a gym," Cooper said.

"They're quite whānau orientated, so pretty much from the first day I came in until now, I'm greeted exactly the same way. They know you by name, they know you by what you do, and they're just happy, friendly vibes really."

The prestigious Businessperson of the Year was awarded to the General Manager of Red Stag Timbers, Tim Rigter.

Rigter said when his name got called out it was a total surprise.

"I had not prepared for it at all because you don't nominate, you just find out on the night, and I was a bit casual. I didn't even bring my tie. So it was a big shock when my name was announced," he said.

Red Stag Timber was continuing to thrive even during these tough economic times.

"The business is still growing and expanding so that certainly keeps me interested and busy," he said. "We've got plans to just grow a bit more and there's a new development just being built here.

"We're building a CLT plant, cross-laminated timber. So that's a major investment again by the company and the owners. We'll be supplying all the timber to that operation."

The business awards were the biggest in the event's history, with ten awards handed out.

