An 'intense' hail storm hit Okere Falls today.

A hailstorm on the outskirts of Rotorua stopped traffic on State Highway 33.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the upper North Island, including the Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel.

Rotorua woman Tracy McKay was shocked when the sunny day turned to “intense” hail on her way home this afternoon.

McKay had spent the afternoon in the sunshine with her children at a Tauranga park.

On her way back home to Ngongotahā on State Highway 33, she noticed the clouds getting darker before a light drizzle started.

As they got to Okere Falls, the drizzle turned to “intense” hail.

“The road was white ... it was like snow.”

She said about 40 or 50 cars pulled over and traffic was at a standstill as the conditions were “too dangerous”.

She said she was pulled over for between five and 10 minutes, as the intensity would go in waves from heavy to light hail.

McKay said while the hail stones weren’t bigger than 10-cent pieces, they weren’t tiny, either.

She said she tried not to have any expectations regarding the weather anymore as it had become unpredictable.

According to MetService, thunderstorms are expected to develop over the north of the North Island this afternoon, likely to be accompanied by heavy rain with intensities of 15 to 25 millimetres an hour, and hail 10 to 20mm in diameter.

It said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms becoming severe this afternoon and early evening around Waitomo north of Te Kūiti, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, the Coromandel Peninsula, and in the south and southeast of Auckland.

A driver said the hail covered the road and looked like snow.

These could bring localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h, and the possibility of localised tornadoes which could cause structural damage, including to trees and power lines. If they occur, they will only affect very localised areas.

There is also a risk of surface and flash flooding, especially around low-lying areas, which may also lead to slips.

It warned driving conditions will also be hazardous.