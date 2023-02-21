Graffiti shows a lack of respect, writes a reader.

Regarding dirty shopfronts, Merepeka Ruakawa-Tait is correct but, in my view, her column (Opinion, February 15) misses the point.

The elephant in the room is the lack of, or misdirected, respect and responsibility in our community.

Perhaps the shopkeeper is so tired of finding graffiti on their shop front that they are close to giving up.

Has anyone thought about why Rotorua and its surroundings have, in my view, more litter, graffiti, abandoned cars and generally unkempt properties than other similarly-sized towns?

Richard Kean

Ngongotahā

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the organisers, presenters and performers at the incredible concert on February 16 to celebrate the opening of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre - a wonderful evening.

Alison Masters

Glenbrae

Financial support for mortgage holders

I am a long-term customer of ASB Bank, along with family and friends. Even when we were kids, we learned to learn to save money.

Great days. Much later, our own children were introduced to ASB Bank at school. They soon knew what to do with their savings.

I read in the Bay of Plenty Times about the record half-year profit (net profit after tax rising 10 per cent to a record high of $840 million for the six months to December 2022) for the ASB (News, February 15 and 16). You get a warm feeling for a moment, which dies quickly when seeing the number of people - 13,000 customers - who face rates being pushed up yet again later this year.

I fear they will be stressed and fearful of not being able to put food on the table or not being able to buy the equipment for school or school uniforms.

I read how ASB is going to handle this, including a process that could see financially stressed customers referred to an external financial mentoring agency. But I believe this is not the way to go because it keeps one’s fear and stress as the most important items, day after day.

In my view, ASB can do better. Keep these customers on rates of no more than 4 per cent for the length of their mortgage and ASB will get more plaudits than any other bank in town.

Those it has treated well and their families will become its most special customers. No advertising is needed.

ASB - you know you can afford it.

Russell McKenzie

Pāpāmoa





The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz.