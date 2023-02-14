Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Shop pride starts at the front door

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
4 mins to read
A dirty shopfront can be bad for business, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Stock image

A dirty shopfront can be bad for business, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Stock image

OPINION

For me, with some things, first impressions count.

Great chefs are known for saying people eat with their eyes as well as their mouths. That’s why most chefs spend time on their meal presentation,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times