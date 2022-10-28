A reader suggests a reason for Rotorua's population decline is the city's tarnished reputation. Photo / File

OPINION

So much for the Rotorua Lakes Council projecting a rise in Rotorua's population.

Despite there being a significant and well-publicised emigration from the big cities to smaller centres, Rotorua has missed out.

A statistician commented (News, October 27) that there's a trend towards a drop in rural populations.

That's true but doesn't explain Rotorua's population decline.

Is a population of just under 70,000 rural? No, because that means thriving cities such as Nelson (59,000) or Napier (57,000) will also be rural.

The thriving city of Tauranga, medium towns of Taupō and Whakatāne and the small town of Kawerau have experienced population growth, so why has Rotorua missed out?

Can I suggest the influx of homeless over the last two and a half years has seriously reduced Rotorua's appeal for people looking to move permanently to a smaller centre to live, work and invest?

Rotorua's image has been seriously tarnished.

In my opinion, we have the Government and council organisation to thank for that.

We now need them to reverse the homeless influx, not just talk about the problem, and contribute to Rotorua's quest to attract productive new residents. Relocating is a major life decision.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

Alcohol harm view sobering reading

The column written by Dr Tony Farrell (Opinion, October 27) makes for sobering reading.

He writes of the effects of the inappropriate use of alcohol with serious concern noting unsafe behaviours but also the impact of exposure to alcohol in terms of fetal alcohol syndrome.

There are further consequences that also need to be noted such as alcohol-induced dementia, research-verified cancers and cirrhosis of the liver as examples of this misuse.

It is estimated that the misuse of alcohol is costing the taxpayer about $7.5 billion per year, and the Government receives about $1.2b in tax revenue.



Examples of this misuse are in the form of road accidents, violence and health issues as noted above.

A more insidious aspect of this issue is that the OECD views Aotearoa as one of the least corrupt countries in the world but the obvious intransigence of previous governments to change aspects of the Sale and Supply of Liquor Act to ensure greater public safety as recommended by at least two working parties have never been actioned.

This would perhaps suggest undue influence in Government decision-making in terms of a reluctance to strengthen legislation concerning the sale, use and advertising of alcohol.

Wol Hansen

Tauranga

