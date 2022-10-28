Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: There's a reason people don't want to live in Rotorua

3 mins to read
A reader suggests a reason for Rotorua's population decline is the city's tarnished reputation. Photo / File

OPINION

So much for the Rotorua Lakes Council projecting a rise in Rotorua's population.

Despite there being a significant and well-publicised emigration from the big cities to smaller centres, Rotorua has missed out.

A statistician

