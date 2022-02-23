Feral cats have a horrible life, a reader writes. Photo / Getty Images

Lesley Haddon makes a good point (Letters, February 17) that "any unowned, unneutered, unmicrochipped cat should now be considered a candidate for euthanasia".

The SPCA only wants the kittens that can be rehomed, and as far as I can make out, the council has no policy on them.

I have recently moved into the town centre and have been shocked at how many feral cats roam about the streets, day and night, living under commercial buildings, and in some instances being fed by well-meaning people.

It's a horrible life, with food scarcity, sickness and injury contributing to their overall tragic existence.

I agree with Haddon, however, I would take a harder stance, just catch them and euthanise them if they are not owned. End of story.

If someone is going to own a cat and they know this is what will happen to it if it's caught without proper registration, (like dogs) they will think twice about not having it microchipped and registered.

If people cannot afford to be responsible with their pets, don't have them. Fees from registration, like dogs would go towards the cost of monitoring/trapping/returning to owners/rehoming or euthanising.

I propose the system to be administered by Rotorua Lakes Council in tandem with dog registrations.

Sarah Revell

Rotorua

Dodging manholes

What a great job they made of the resealing of the left-hand, northbound lane of Old Taupo Rd, between the Malfroy Rd and Pukuatua St junctions.

It is a pleasure to drive on the high-quality surface.

But, a pity about the 10, seemingly random-placed, manhole covers now at varying depths below the road surface.

Drivers must be aware of these and be ready to swerve around them lest damage occurs to car tyres, wheels and suspension.

Could not the height of these covers have been adjusted when the sealing work was done?

This problem is evident on many Rotorua arterial roads.

Ronald Mayes

Rotorua

