Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: 'Pretty' projects come at the expense of core services

2 minutes to read
A reader says projects such as the Hemo sculpture are not critical to a growing city. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Daily Post

Tuesday's editorial confirmed to me the short-sightedness of some councils and authorities in general when "flag waving" projects come before needed infrastructure such as sewerage, stormwater and water reticulation (Opinion, January 25).

Tauranga

