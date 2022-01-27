Letters to the editor: 'Pretty' projects come at the expense of core services
A reader says projects such as the Hemo sculpture are not critical to a growing city. Photo / Andrew Warner
Rotorua Daily Post
Tuesday's editorial confirmed to me the short-sightedness of some councils and authorities in general when "flag waving" projects come before needed infrastructure such as sewerage, stormwater and water reticulation (Opinion, January 25).
Taurangacertainly doesn't have a monopoly on missed priorities and in my opinion, we in Rotorua see seemingly mindless spending on projects that please the eyes rather than provide core services.
In my view, projects such as a Hemo sculpture, a pretty but unnecessary lakefront revamp come at the expense of the underground services so critical to a growing city.
No, we can't control global warming, population growth, and a myriad other stuff, but we do need to sit back and consider the legacy our governance will leave.
John Williams Ngongotahā
Slump in the road
The approach edges of the stream bridge on Lake Rd are a disgrace.
Surely the council must notice the slump in the road approach?
It shouldn't need a letter to the paper to get some action, but it seems to help.