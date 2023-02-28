Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the Editor, Premium Debate: Democracy will fail if left to rely on one person, one vote

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
The first Rotorua Lakes Council meeting for 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

The first Rotorua Lakes Council meeting for 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

The Representation Arrangements Bill that was sent by our council to Wellington has been withdrawn, and a good thing too, as it did appear to me to have been scribbled in haste and was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post