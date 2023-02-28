The first Rotorua Lakes Council meeting for 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

The Representation Arrangements Bill that was sent by our council to Wellington has been withdrawn, and a good thing too, as it did appear to me to have been scribbled in haste and was always going to be controversial (News, February 22 and 23).

We now have time to pause, take a deep breath, and work again on how we can best look after the interests of all ethnic and interest groups that are living in our multicultural city, as suggested wisely by councillor Conan O’Brien.

But democracy will fail if it is left to rely on one person, one vote. A reliance on such a blunt sword will inevitably lead to injustices.

One person, one vote, will always lead to a majority. With no checks and balances, a simple majority can easily lead to the control and oppression of a minority.

In my view, if our council was to rely on the simple democratic model, the voice of our rural community, for example, would be swamped by the opinion and demands of our townies.

That is why our Rural Ward exists, why Māori Wards should exist, and future wards might exist.

We need to try again with our Representations Bill, and endeavour to make a better fist of it than last time.

John Pakes

Rotorua





Premium debate: Pensioners struggle with living costs

A 72-year-old scrimping to get by, a 67-year-old feeling like a “prisoner” in her home, and an 88-year-old saved by a Lotto win are among pensioners struggling with the rising cost of living, as advocates say others are going hungry (News, February 25).

Read more: Elderly are going hungry as the rising cost of living makes some prisoners in their own home

Excellent article. But will anyone do anything? Super is woefully inadequate, and not every Boomer has a swag of investment properties. In fact, the few investors I know are aged 40-60. Who would you want [as] a tenant when you’re in your 70s?

- Pietro E

Labour has always campaigned on the stance that it supported those less fortunate, however the sorry state of many of our pensioners and the lack of a decent pension is something they have ignored. Better to fund those that don’t want to work by paying them to prepare to work, but not actually do work. The minimum wage will give people doing a 40-hour week $44,000 gross, yet the pension may not return half of that. Why don’t they link both together? Probably because someone else pays for the minimum wage.

- Storm R

All entirely predictable under Labour’s incredibly silly and inflationary financial policies and spending. Shameful really.

- David H

