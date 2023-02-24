Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Elderly are going hungry as the rising cost of living makes some prisoners in their own home

Carmen Hall
By
9 mins to read
Vivien Mutlow says it is a struggle to make ends meet. Photo / Andrew Warner

Vivien Mutlow says it is a struggle to make ends meet. Photo / Andrew Warner

A 72-year-old scrimping to get by, who feels little enjoyment in her golden years. A 67-year-old who only drives when it’s essential and feels like a ‘prisoner’ in her home, and an 88-year-old saved from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post