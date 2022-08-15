Some motels in Fenton St are used for emergency housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

It's no news to Rotorua residents that Rotorua has a grim report on its state.

Look around.

We can't blame the last government either as it's got to this state in only the past few years.

This government was allowed to take over a prime area of hotels, motels and a city to use for emergency housing without resource consent.

We didn't have the problems we now have.

It saved the Government from looking at other areas to use and no one seemed to stand in their way.

Now more motels are putting want to accommodate people.

Unfortunately, the taxpayers and ratepayers of Rotorua are actually paying to watch the demise of their once-beautiful, award-winning city, second only to Queenstown.

That is now the jewel in New Zealand's crown - and Rotorua is now at the bottom of the heap.

Sad. Very sad.

Viv Radley

Springfield

MP's values in question

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell's assault at King's College cannot be excused with a lame "boys will be boys".

By all accounts, the incident at school was not a prank, but an assault on a helpless younger victim.

He also admitted to being a "bully" and a "thug" while a student at King's College.

It is, in my view, astounding that through his upbringing and the influence of a prestigious private school, he could reach the age of 16 without the most basic understanding of right and wrong.

By the age of 21, he was living in squalor in a flat where filth was apparently something to be proud of, and it was deemed appropriate to display women's underwear.

Twenty-one is the age that is traditionally celebrated to mark the transition from youth to mature and responsible adulthood.

If these were his values as a 21-year-old adult, can we be confident that he has since matured enough to be trusted with a part in running the country?

Keith Garratt

Ngongotahā

Tamaki's licence

What is wrong with this situation?

Brian Tamaki was charged with careless driving after crossing the centre line, crashing into an old couple and wrecking their car, finishing up through a fence and facing the wrong way and he still has his licence.

What were the circumstances that the court would not take his licence away?

Is this justice?

Colin Scandlyn

Fenton Park

