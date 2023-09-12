This Ōkere Falls Scenic reserve wharepaku is a finalist for best loo in this year's Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Most Beautiful Towns and Cities awards.

Going down the toilet means to fail, to be ruined or destroyed; to be squandered or wastefully discarded.

That description could describe the state of Rotorua’s reputation regarding its presentation, with incidents of fire-damaged motels, graffiti, litter and abandoned trolleys.

While Rotorua has not entered or won beautiful city awards since 2010, it’s neighbours Tauranga and Taupō are finalists in Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Most Beautiful Towns and Cities Awards this year.

Surprisingly, a Rotorua toilet is up for the country’s top loo at Okere Falls, when others in the city pale in comparison.

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

Benefit system wrong

I believe the unemployment benefit was set up to help those who were out of work and could not find employment.

But it has become a lifestyle for too many second-generation and third-generation beneficiaries.

The day there are no job vacancies in this country is the day we could consider paying an unemployment benefit.

There are numerous vacancies in retail, hospitality, the labour sector and driving (trainable positions), along with serious shortages in health and education.

There are long delays in getting a plumber, builder or electrician.

Idle hands create problems — often crime. Work gives money value, and after people work a day’s labour (whatever that may be) and return home tired, I believe there would less crime, fewer community problems, less graffiti and more productivity.

Imagine paying the unemployment budget to doctors, nurses and teachers - creating a healthy, well-educated country rather than a country that pays people not to work.

I worked for the employment services and later Winz, and experienced people serious about looking for employment and many who expected to be paid as a beneficiary for life.

The system is wrong. There is less personal responsibility because too many people expect that the Government is responsible and will cater for them.

Lloyd Stone

Tauranga

