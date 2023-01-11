Letters to the editor: Blue Baths neglect disgraceful

A reader laments that the Blue Baths have been allowed to deteriorate. Photo / Mead Norton

A reader laments that the Blue Baths have been allowed to deteriorate. Photo / Mead Norton

The neglect and sorrowful condition of the Blue Baths, which is said to be gathering mould, mildew and rubbish since closing two years ago (News, January 7) is, in my opinion, an indictment of the council organisation.

I accept that the restoration of the museum is a high priority but the Blue Baths are also a Category 1 Heritage building and deserve a significant change in attitude by the council and Heritage NZ.

I believe it is quite disgraceful that this special building has been allowed to deteriorate.

I put this inaction on the same plane as the equally disgraceful despoliation of Fenton St motels and atmosphere through the Government’s casual attitude to this city and its tourism economy.

I have faith in our new mayor and her councillors and I look forward to an early and effective restoration of these iconic baths, assisted by Heritage NZ.

David Field

Ngongotahā

Blue Baths blues

Well, it looks to me as though we might lose the Blue Baths.

Looking at the photos in the paper, it appears to me there has been no maintenance done to the building since it was fenced off.

Even just cleaning the gutters would help keep the building in tidy condition.

I don’t think it’s going to fall down if someone goes in there.

Chriss Taylor

Rotorua

Gem St housing

Re the two-storey social housing on Gem St being opposed (News, January 6) — who came up with this gem of an idea?

One definition of “gem” is an outstanding person or thing.

But, in my view, Kāinga Ora is not known for its architectural design or for being the jewel in the crown of neighbourhoods.

Usually, less is more is a design principle, however, in this case it’s more is less.

Neighbours of the Gem St Kāinga Ora housing development are annoyed to find out 10 two-storey homes will be built where four houses once stood.

They are concerned the homes will be too squashed in with little space for the tenants and neighbours to live in harmony.

Residents are also concerned the development will block natural light and reduce privacy.

One resident is concerned a lack of green space could affect people’s mental health.

Kāinga Ora says the city’s housing crisis meant it needed to “build up” to deliver more houses.

However, Rotorua Lakes Council needs to start using some pearls of wisdom when consenting to Kāinga Ora’s developments.

Otherwise, I believe this Gem St development and others won’t cut it.

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

Lack of kindness

The official holiday season has now ended.

Travelling relatives tell tales of rudeness, casual attitudes and lack of assistance — not from the everyday folk but from some people who work in the tourism industry and who should at least present a polite and interested face to those who need assistance.

What has happened? Are they tired, disillusioned, or — I hate to suggest it — lazy?

No matter how organised a traveller may be, plans go awry, and someone can be left without a bed for the night.

Duty motels? They no longer exist, they are told.

It is 2023 now. Some people need to pull up their socks, and even officialdom could try human kindness.

It never fails.

AN Christie

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz