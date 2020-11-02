Letters to editor: Twenty-five per cent is nothing compared to real rent
Many motels along Fenton St are used for emergency housing. Photo / File
Rotorua Daily Post
Re Zizi Sparks' editorial saying that charging people in emergency housing 25 per cent of their income is wrong (Opinion, October 24).
How does she think they are going to cope in thereal world when they actually have to pay rent and other expenses out of their income?
They may be living free now but they won't be living free permanently - or maybe they think they can. Twenty-five per cent is nothing compared to real rent.
Now's the time to show them that there will be more expenses coming out of their income than rent and it would be a good time to teach them some budgeting skills.
Viv Radley Rotorua
Explanation please
Am I missing something here?
I would love to hear a sensible explanation as to why a bus carrying children, the majority dressed in Halloween costumes, took them to a street in Lynmore on Saturday evening so they could carry out trick and treating instead of staying in their local suburb?