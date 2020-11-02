Letters to editor: Twenty-five per cent is nothing compared to real rent

Many motels along Fenton St are used for emergency housing. Photo / File

Re Zizi Sparks' editorial saying that charging people in emergency housing 25 per cent of their income is wrong (Opinion, October 24).

How does she think they are going to cope in the real world when they actually have to pay rent and other expenses out of their income?

They may be living free now but they won't be living free permanently - or maybe they think they can. Twenty-five per cent is nothing compared to real rent.

Now's the time to show them that there will be more expenses coming out of their income than rent and it would be a good time to teach them some budgeting skills.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Explanation please

Am I missing something here?

I would love to hear a sensible explanation as to why a bus carrying children, the majority dressed in Halloween costumes, took them to a street in Lynmore on Saturday evening so they could carry out trick and treating instead of staying in their local suburb?

Why?

Glenda Berriman

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz