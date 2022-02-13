The Possum Night Trail Run returns in June. Photo / Supplied

After a sellout event last year, the Ledlenser Possum Night Trail Run is back and running on June 11.

The event utilises one of the shortest days and the longest nights, and has something for everyone.

'We love this event, it's like a party," Element Events' Nick Reader says.

"The costumes and lighting that adorned most participants was second to none. From start to finish the course with the steam, lighting and participants, was a sight to behold.

"Our naming-rights sponsor Ledlenser helped light up the night, as well as those taking part, with their great range of headlamps."

He says Ledlenser lights are "a technological sensation".

Designed in Germany, they have revolutionised personal lighting with their incredible brightness, range and burn time. Ledlenser works tirelessly to further develop its technological edge. The lights are a perfect fit for a night-time event and Ledlenser is excited to be a part of the Possum Night Trail Run.

The Possum Night Trail Run is an event full of colour and energy. Photo / Supplied

There are distances to suit all ages and abilities.

You can run or walk 5km, which is the perfect family distance, or for the more serious there is the 12km or 21km. With Wairakei Resort as the base, there's plenty happening to entertain the whole family.

This year the Ledlenser Possum Night Trail Run continues to support Kids Greening Taupō and the amazing work they do for our local environment by encouraging children to continue learning through nature.

Entries open on March 1.

The details:

What: Ledlenser Possum Night Trail Run

When: June 11. Entries open March 1

Where: Based out of Wairakei Resort

How: Enter at www.thepossum.co.nz