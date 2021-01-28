Large scrub fire burning in Kawerau

The scrub fire burns near Kawerau this morning. Photo / Supplied

A large scrub fire in Kawerau has been burning since the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were notified of the incident, near Tamarangi Drive, about 3.45am.

Four crews were on the scene where the blaze, which is about 300m by 300m, continues to burn.

There are no structures at risk of being damaged, he said.

A Kawerau worker told the Rotorua Daily Post they saw a helicopter with a monsoon bucket heading towards the fire.

More to come.