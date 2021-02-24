Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Large blaze threatening houses in remote Maraenui, near Ōpōtiki

Quick Read

Eight crews are at the scene and the fire has been contained. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Firefighters are battling a large farmland blaze in Maraenui that is threatening two houses.

Crews were called to the fire, 500m by 80m, off State Highway 35 near Ohupoto Rd about 2.30pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Eight crews are at the scene and the fire has been contained, he said.

The blaze is near the location where a scrub fire tore through farmland and engulfed three buildings yesterday.

Eleven fire crews including water tankers battled the blaze that started about 2.40pm yesterday for a number of hours before extinguishing it about 6pm.

A hay barn, an implement shed and a cow shed all burnt as a result.

Neither fire threatened any people and there were no injuries.