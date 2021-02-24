Large blaze threatening houses in remote Maraenui, near Ōpōtiki

Eight crews are at the scene and the fire has been contained. Photo / File

Firefighters are battling a large farmland blaze in Maraenui that is threatening two houses.

Crews were called to the fire, 500m by 80m, off State Highway 35 near Ohupoto Rd about 2.30pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Eight crews are at the scene and the fire has been contained, he said.

The blaze is near the location where a scrub fire tore through farmland and engulfed three buildings yesterday.

Eleven fire crews including water tankers battled the blaze that started about 2.40pm yesterday for a number of hours before extinguishing it about 6pm.

A hay barn, an implement shed and a cow shed all burnt as a result.

Neither fire threatened any people and there were no injuries.