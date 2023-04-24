Coastguard Rotorua Lakes is calling on those planning to kayak on Lake Rotorua to put safety first. Photo / Andrew Warner

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes is calling on those planning to kayak on Lake Rotorua to put safety first. Photo / Andrew Warner

Incidents involving eight kayakers getting into trouble on Lake Rotorua this month have prompted a warning from Coastguard Rotorua Lakes.

It also follows the deaths of two people in the past year who were last seen kayaking.

In a statement this afternoon, the Coastguard urged people to wear a lifejacket and check weather conditions before going out after the incidents.

It said in April alone, volunteers had responded to three incidents involving eight kayakers where those in difficulty were not prepared or experienced enough for the conditions.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported in September that the body of missing kayaker Gregory Flavell was found in Lake Rotorua after being reported missing in August.

And in October, friends of a missing French tourist who was last seen paddling an inflatable kayak on Lake Rotorua pleaded with the public to help find him. Police have not released his name.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes advised people venturing out onto the lake to wear a well-fitting and fit-for-purpose lifejacket with warm clothing, tell someone where they are going and when they will be back, check weather conditions and carry two forms of water-proof communications, including a charged mobile phone before kayaking.

In the event of an emergency, call 111 and ask for the police.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes president Jeremy Doorman said in the statement Lake Rotorua could be “deceiving”.

“There is a prevailing westerly wind which can seem calm from shore, as the lake is partially sheltered by the hills on the western side. Once you paddle outside of that shelter, the wind picks up and it becomes difficult to paddle back to shore.

“We train for this scenario a lot, searching for missing kayakers somewhere on the lake with limited information on their whereabouts, because sadly it happens all too often.”

Doorman said access to Mokoia Island was restricted to permitted operators only.

“There is no point attempting this trip – it’s also significantly further from shore than many people believe.”

A number of that Coastguard had rescued in recent months had been tourists to the Rotorua region - using kayaks provided by bach owners.

As visitors were often unfamiliar with the landscape, returning kayakers and their equipment back home was proving difficult for volunteers.

“We recommend adding addresses to kayaks so we can help get people and equipment back home safe and sound.

“We’re also asking all bach owners to provide their guests with our tips to ensure they can enjoy Lake Rotorua safely and with confidence.”