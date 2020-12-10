Koutu Playcentre celebrates 60-year milestone and Christmas

Koutu Playcentre's tamariki and their whānau celebrated Christmas and the Playcentre's 60th anniversary. Photos / Supplied

Last Sunday members of Koutu Playcentre both enjoyed celebrating Christmas with their whānau and celebrating a special milestone for the playcentre.

The tamariki enjoyed showing other family members around the centre, sharing kai and having a visit with Santa - he brought iceblocks and read a story.

They also had an important milestone to celebrate - 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of Koutu Playcentre.



The playcentre had originally planned a large celebration as an opportunity for past members and the public to share in the fun. However, the Covid-19 lockdown began just a week before the original party date.

"We would have loved to invite past members in to see how the centre has evolved, and to share stories of their happy times there," says current Koutu Playcentre president Erin Firmin.



Erin says, "I feel very honoured to be part of this amazing centre and to spend time with all of these special children".

"Thousands of volunteer hours have been invested in this centre, and the survival of our playcentre is testament to those who worked so hard and with extreme dedication, passion and love to carry on this legacy.

"It feels wonderful to be able to look back on the amazing learning experiences we have managed to provide this year, despite the challenges of 2020, and share that with our little community".

Erin says Koutu Playcentre is very fortunate their membership team includes mothers who attended when they themselves were children, along with Lisa Thomas, who has returned after many years.

Lisa says, "I joined Koutu Playcentre back in 1996 with my two children, as a place to meet new people after moving down from Auckland".

"I attended over the years with two more children, and then left, saying I would never be back, but here I am, enjoying it with my granddaughter Isla, because we both love Playcentre so much."

There are currently 32 children enrolled at the centre, from 21 families, and the playcentre is open Monday and Tuesday mornings. It is welcoming to all preschool-aged children.

The focus of Playcentre is "Whānau tupu ngātahi - Families growing together", as the Playcentre is parent-run and offers abundant opportunities for education for both the children and their caregivers.