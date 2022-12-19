St Andrew's Anglican Church Taupō vicar Robert Kereopa takes a look at some of the Christmas comfort crosses. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

St Andrew's Anglican Church Taupō vicar Robert Kereopa takes a look at some of the Christmas comfort crosses. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

More than 150 crosses knitted by parishioners at St Andrew’s Anglican Church are being delivered to residents at Taupō’s four rest homes this week in time for Christmas.

The comfort crosses fit into the palm of a person’s hand and were originally designed by a member of the Te Puke Parish, which is part of the Waiapu Anglican Diocese to which Taupō Parish belongs.

Taupō vicar Robert Kereopa said the crosses were taken to the Waiapu Diocese annual clergy conference in Tauranga earlier this year and proved a big hit with attendees, including him.

“We thought they were neat because they are pliable and soft to handle, unlike a wooden version.”

St Andrew’s Church does a lot of ministries for residents at Taupō’s four rest homes, some of which house dementia units, and the Rev Kereopa said it was an easy decision to bring the initiative to Taupō.

The project was launched in early November and parishioners have lined up to donate their time to knitting the crosses, which take about an hour to knit, stuff and stitch together.

Each of the crosses has been gift packed and accompanied by a Christmas card signed by the person who knitted the cross.

The church is planning to continue supplying the comfort crosses to rest homes all year round.

Patterns are available from the church office, which is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm; or contact the office on 07 378 6059.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







