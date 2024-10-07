The event is free to attend and will be live-streamed.

Former Warriors player Ben Henry said he was looking forward to catching up with old friends and some of the players he grew up watching.

“It’s all for a great cause, so if you’re in the community and you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, come on down.”

Rugby league icon Jason Nightingale, who has more than 250 NRL games under his belt for the Dragons and 33 tests for the Kiwis, said he was looking forward to playing on New Zealand soil again.

“I’m really looking forward to getting over to New Zealand and having a run with some of my former teammates, both Dragons and Kiwis, all for a good cause.”

Along with the headline game, spectators will be entertained by two warm-up matches, a community market, post-match interviews, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and autograph signings.

On Friday, Jerry Seuseu, Ali Lauititi, Sione Faumuina and Ben Henry will visit local workplaces to share personal stories and their wellbeing tips, with the goal of breaking down barriers and facilitating easier access to mental health support.

From 5pm, the community is invited to watch the squad’s open training session at Waikite Rugby Club.

Faumuina said he hoped the event would inspire similar initiatives across the motu.

“League Legends is about creating a lasting, positive impact on the community and fostering a supportive environment that prioritises mental and physical wellbeing.”

Register for the event and get free tickets at the Eventbrite website.
































