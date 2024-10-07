Advertisement
Kiwi league greats tackle men’s mental health in Rotorua

3 mins to read
Event organiser Sione Faumuina with Israel Hawkins and Morks Edwards of Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust. Photo / Stephen Parker

Rotorua is set to host a star-studded line-up this Saturday when the inaugural League Legends XIII showdown kicks off at Puketawhero Park.

The squad of NRL and Kiwi greats has been officially announced for their match against the Bay of Plenty Lakers, with former Kiwis, Warriors, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys player Sione Faumuina leading the charge.

Joining him on the field are fan favourites Brad Takairangi, Ben Matulino, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ali Lauitiiti, Charlie Gubb, Gerard Beale, Kyle Stanley, Vincent Anderson, Anthony Gelling, Roy Asotasi, Albert Vete, Jason Nightingale, Glen Fisiiahi, Chase Stanley, Dean Whare, Zane Tetevano, Ben Henry, Mahe Fonua and Kenny Edwards.

Former NRL player and referee Henry Perenara will be officiating the main game and New Zealand podcast show The Morning Shift will also be there.

The charity event’s purpose is to promote the importance of men’s mental health and wellbeing by encouraging open discussions and combating the stigma around men’s mental health.

The event is free to attend and will be live-streamed.

Former Warriors player Ben Henry said he was looking forward to catching up with old friends and some of the players he grew up watching.

“It’s all for a great cause, so if you’re in the community and you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, come on down.”

Rugby league icon Jason Nightingale, who has more than 250 NRL games under his belt for the Dragons and 33 tests for the Kiwis, said he was looking forward to playing on New Zealand soil again.

“I’m really looking forward to getting over to New Zealand and having a run with some of my former teammates, both Dragons and Kiwis, all for a good cause.”

Along with the headline game, spectators will be entertained by two warm-up matches, a community market, post-match interviews, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and autograph signings.

On Friday, Jerry Seuseu, Ali Lauititi, Sione Faumuina and Ben Henry will visit local workplaces to share personal stories and their wellbeing tips, with the goal of breaking down barriers and facilitating easier access to mental health support.

From 5pm, the community is invited to watch the squad’s open training session at Waikite Rugby Club.

Faumuina said he hoped the event would inspire similar initiatives across the motu.

“League Legends is about creating a lasting, positive impact on the community and fostering a supportive environment that prioritises mental and physical wellbeing.”

Register for the event and get free tickets at the Eventbrite website.



