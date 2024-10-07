Rotorua is set to host a star-studded line-up this Saturday when the inaugural League Legends XIII showdown kicks off at Puketawhero Park.
The squad of NRL and Kiwi greats has been officially announced for their match against the Bay of Plenty Lakers, with former Kiwis, Warriors, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys player Sione Faumuina leading the charge.
Joining him on the field are fan favourites Brad Takairangi, Ben Matulino, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ali Lauitiiti, Charlie Gubb, Gerard Beale, Kyle Stanley, Vincent Anderson, Anthony Gelling, Roy Asotasi, Albert Vete, Jason Nightingale, Glen Fisiiahi, Chase Stanley, Dean Whare, Zane Tetevano, Ben Henry, Mahe Fonua and Kenny Edwards.
Former NRL player and referee Henry Perenara will be officiating the main game and New Zealand podcast show The Morning Shift will also be there.
The charity event’s purpose is to promote the importance of men’s mental health and wellbeing by encouraging open discussions and combating the stigma around men’s mental health.