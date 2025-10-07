“The increased turnout is likely to be a combination of factors: A good mayoral contest generally increases turnout, and the Māori ward poll for Whakatāne and Kawerau appears to be generating a lot of interest, with lots of billboards around the district.”

Dale Ofsoske, the head of Independent Election Services and electoral officer. Photo / NZME

In the Western Bay of Plenty District, 23.9% of votes were in, and 25.4% in Rotorua district.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council voting papers have only been counted in the Tauranga City Council area, with 16.9.% voter turnout. Tauranga City Council is not having its own election this year.

The regional council’s votes are collected by city and district councils.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council governance manager Robyn Garrett said it had taken a “fresh approach” to its election campaign.

The council pared back its advertising spend, resulting in a “cost-effective and impactful” campaign, she said.

It was focusing on digital and social media channels the council had “worked hard to be part of and build up in a largely free space”.

It was putting energy into its online engagement hub, Your Place Tō wāhi, the council’s Facebook page, the Antenno app and community Facebook groups.

Locations of the orange voting bins in the Western Bay of Plenty District Council area. Image / Supplied.

Instead of hosting debates, candidates were given the chance to film a 90-second video. Voting bins were placed at local stores and supermarkets.

“It’s a format that is authentic, simple, and proven to engage communities.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get their vote in and make it count.”

The council was asked for its election advertising spending.

Regional council governance manager Steve Groom said he was “concerned” about the current voter turnout figures.

“We are making a final push to ensure as many votes as possible are back and able to be counted before noon on Saturday.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council governance manager Steve Groom.

Groom said the region-wide budget for election advertising was $20,000, compared to $25,000 in 2022.

The council had used a “mix of traditional, digital, paid and unpaid social media placements” and enrolment information provided to local colleges.

It supported 11 Meet the Candidate events, recorded candidate video profiles, and had staff out in the community.

“I’ve even personally embarrassed myself and my children by dancing very badly on TikTok to encourage people to vote,” he said.

The tactic was also employed by Whakatāne District Council.

Voting was an opportunity for people to do “something meaningful” to ensure their views were represented and heard.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said voter turnout looked “promising”.

“Engagement from Māori ward voters has reached 19.99%, closely aligning with general ward turnout at 23.84% and rural ward turnout at 22.86%.”

“We are actively working to increase voter turnout through a targeted campaign with a range of promotions to appeal to different demographics.”

The council had increased its digital and social media advertising and the number of voting bins across the city.

Staff conducted lunchtime walkabouts and “special voting pop-ups” in various suburbs, the council’s civic centre and large sporting events.

“We have also worked alongside iwi partners to create more awareness and maintain the momentum.”

Election advertising cost $56,445 in 2022, and $34,028 had been spent this year so far, the spokesperson said.

Warwick Lampp is the electoral officer for Western Bay, Rotorua and the regional council.

He said this election, there was an extra week in the voting period, voting packs were released earlier, and votes were coming back earlier.

Tauranga electoral officer Warwick Lampp with one of the orange voting bins during Tauranga's election last year. Photo / NZME

“We have got many more orange voting bins around the community this time, which makes it easier for electors to return their votes.

“The key thing is for voters to read the instructions on the voting papers carefully, and deliver the completed votes to an orange voting bin.”

Local Government NZ interim chief executive Scott Necklen said this year’s elections had the potential to better the 40% voter turnout in 2022.

Necklen said almost all councils were tracking ahead of 2022, particularly rural councils, but people must not forget to vote.

Voting closes at noon on Saturday.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.