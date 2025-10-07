Look out for the bright orange voting bins for the 2025 local elections across the region, including at libraries and supermarkets. Photo / NZME
The Bay of Plenty’s smallest councils are leading the way in voter turnout for the 2025 local body elections, spurred by “good” mayoral contests and the Māori ward referendum.
Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Rotorua Lakes Council are utilising “fresh” approachesto engage voters.
Kawerau District Council is leading the Bay’s turnout with 32.9% of voting forms returned, closely followed by Whakatāne District Council on 32.2%, and Ōpōtiki District Council on 31.7%.
Independent Election Services managing director Dale Ofsoske, the electoral officer for the three eastern Bay of Plenty councils, said turnout was already considerably higher than at the same time in 2022.
“The increased turnout is likely to be a combination of factors: A good mayoral contest generally increases turnout, and the Māori ward poll for Whakatāne and Kawerau appears to be generating a lot of interest, with lots of billboards around the district.”
In the Western Bay of Plenty District, 23.9% of votes were in, and 25.4% in Rotorua district.
The Bay of Plenty Regional Council voting papers have only been counted in the Tauranga City Council area, with 16.9.% voter turnout. Tauranga City Council is not having its own election this year.
The regional council’s votes are collected by city and district councils.
Necklen said almost all councils were tracking ahead of 2022, particularly rural councils, but people must not forget to vote.
Voting closes at noon on Saturday.
