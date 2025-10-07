Advertisement
Kawerau, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki lead Bay of Plenty councils in voter turnout surge

Sandra Conchie
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Look out for the bright orange voting bins for the 2025 local elections across the region, including at libraries and supermarkets. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty’s smallest councils are leading the way in voter turnout for the 2025 local body elections, spurred by “good” mayoral contests and the Māori ward referendum.

Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Rotorua Lakes Council are utilising “fresh” approaches

