One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident in Kawerau. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident in Kawerau on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services responded to an incident and police inquiries were ongoing.

A Kawerau resident, who did not want to be named, was at the skate park at 9pm on Saturday when they heard what sounded like shots fired coming from Glasgow St by the park and swimming pool.

The resident said everyone at the skate park began screaming, children began to cry and their parents rushed to get them into cars to leave.

The witness said they felt shaken up from having been only a few meters away with children.

The manager of Liquor Hut Kawerau on Islington St, who did not want to be named, said a man who had been shot was standing outside the store with a group of people.

He fell over outside and came into the store for help, the manager said.

The manager did not wish to comment further.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said an ambulance and helicopter were sent to Kawerau at 9.05pm.

The ambulance transported one person in a serious condition to hospital.