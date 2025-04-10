Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Kawerau incident: Man charged after police station windows smashed

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

An officer was inside the station in Kawerau during the alleged attack.

A man allegedly smashed windows at a Bay of Plenty police station with an officer inside this morning, sparking an armed police response.

Kawerau area response manager Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said a 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Kawerau.

He said that about 2.50am, “A person attempted to gain entry to the Kawerau Police Station, where an officer was inside, by smashing windows and attempting to smash a glass door”.

The person did not gain entry to the station and left in a vehicle.

Fenwick said a pickaxe was found nearby.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, cordoned an area around Cobham Drive and arrested a suspect just after 6.25am.

All cordons in the area have been lifted.

A 30-year-old local man is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today, charged with intentional damage, and possession of an offensive weapon.

“I would like to commend our attending staff for their rapid response to this incident, and for taking the alleged offender into custody quickly,” Fenwick said.

“We would like to thank the Kawerau community for their cooperation and understanding while we resolved this incident.”

Last month, a man is alleged to have broken into the unmanned Murupara Police Station by smashing the front door with an axe.

