An officer was inside the station in Kawerau during the alleged attack.

A man allegedly smashed windows at a Bay of Plenty police station with an officer inside this morning, sparking an armed police response.

Kawerau area response manager Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said a 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Kawerau.

He said that about 2.50am, “A person attempted to gain entry to the Kawerau Police Station, where an officer was inside, by smashing windows and attempting to smash a glass door”.

The person did not gain entry to the station and left in a vehicle.

Fenwick said a pickaxe was found nearby.